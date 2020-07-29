Taxi drivers want relief

The State government must give cash assistance to taxi drivers who were without work and income ever since the COVID-19 lockdown started in March, said a drivers’ association.

In a petition submitted to Collector T. G. Vinay here on Wednesday, the association’s office-bearer S.P. Ganesh said all cab drivers, especially those who drive tourist vehicles were facing so much hardship. “We are denied e-pass as the government fears we might ferry passengers. We have no income and owners of vehicles do not give the salary during the lockdown period,” he said.

Since the vehicles were remaining idle, the vehicle insurance must be extended for a six-month period. There is no welfare board for the thousands of taxi drivers. The government should set up one. The district borders must be opened up for transportation of passengers, Mr. Ganesh said.