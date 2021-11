30 November 2021 21:52 IST

Madurai

M. Pandian, 35, of Periyakulam in Theni district, a call-taxi driver, was found murdered near Alanganallur on Tuesday morning. The police said that the body bore multiple cut injuries and his throat was slit open. The body was found on an agricultural land at Kottaimedu.

The taxi was also missing. Alanganallur police are investigating.

