Tax return preparers to be available

MADURAI

Income Tax Department, Madurai, will provide services of tax return preparers to facilitate e-filing of returns by tax payers at the Income Tax Office on V.P. Rathinasamy Road at Bibikulam from July 24 to 31. A statement said the assessees could utilise their services between 9.15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those days by paying the prescribed fee of ₹250. The tax return preparers were B. Jayaraj (96884-48811) and S. Shahul Hameed (99400-13063). In case of any difficulties, the tax payers could contact nodal officers V. Radhakrishnan, Income Tax Officer (Public Relations), at 94459-55760, and Shylesh Babu, Income Tax Inspector, at 94459-55807, the statement said.