Tax return preparer to facilitate e-filing

Tirunelveli

The Income-Tax Department, Tirunelveli, would be providing the services of a tax return preparer to facilitate the e-filing of returns by taxpayers at Aayakar Seva Kendra, Nellai City Centre, Income-tax office at Rahumath Nagar in Palayamkottai.

The service would be available from 9.15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days from July 24 to 31 to assessees by paying ₹ 250 as fixed by Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Sivan Balasingh, who would be the Tax Return Preparer, may be contacted on 9566844661. In case of any difficulty, taxpayers may contact the Nodal officer S. Ravichandran, Income-tax officer, on his contact number, 9445953246, the Joint Commissioner of Income-Tax said in a press release.