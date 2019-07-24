Tax return preparer to facilitate e-filing

Tirunelveli
The Income-Tax Department, Tirunelveli, would be providing the services of a tax return preparer to facilitate the e-filing of returns by taxpayers at Aayakar Seva Kendra, Nellai City Centre, Income-tax office at Rahumath Nagar in Palayamkottai.
The service would be available from 9.15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days from July 24 to 31 to assessees by paying ₹ 250 as fixed by Central Board of Direct Taxes.
Sivan Balasingh, who would be the Tax Return Preparer, may be contacted on 9566844661. In case of any difficulty, taxpayers may contact the Nodal officer S. Ravichandran, Income-tax officer, on his contact number, 9445953246, the Joint Commissioner of Income-Tax said in a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor