Tax evasion rampant as only 23% of transactions being traced, says Chief Commissioner of IT

At present, the Department of Income Tax could capture only 23% of the entire transactions taking place in the country, and in the near future, they believe, measures would be taken to expand its scope to 50%, said, Sanjay Rai, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai.

Speaking at the outreach programme for the tax payers and tax deductors organised by the IT department, Madurai, Mr. Rai was worried about the rampant tax evasions committed by the public despite a significant increase in their income.

Elaborating on the initiatives of the department to trace transactions, he said that as already Aadhaar, voter ID and other documents were linked, soon social media accounts would also be closely watched to deduct transactions.

“Taxation always improves quality of life in any country. In our country too, in 1991 we collected only ₹ 11,000 crore and now we collect more than ₹ 90 lakh crore and this improvement in the number displays the development,” he added.

Quoting a sentence, Mr. Rai noted that while fine was a tax for some bad thing that was committed, tax was a fine for good thing committed.

T. Vasanth, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, explained to the attendees the benefits of filing tax returns on time and the repercussion of not filing or involving in fraudulent activities to evade tax.

He pointed out the relevant provisions of Income Tax Act and Rules for the taxpayers and deductors.

He explained the new initiatives for taxpayer services as well as their changing role and responsibilities and the role of tax deductors in the digital era.

For people who could not or missed July 31 for filing tax returns, they could go for revised return filing during the extended time period and those missing even that chance could use the updated return filing during which they would have to pay additional tax, Mr. Vasanth said.

While many outsiders were luring the public in the name of helping them to evade tax, taxpayers should understand that it would end them up in prosecution, he warned.

Sanjay Joseph, Commissioner of Income tax (TDS), Coimbatore, R. Padmavathe, Chief Conservator of Forest, Madurai, among others were present during the event.