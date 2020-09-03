Tax collection is on the rise after lockdown lull

Madurai

03 September 2020 21:03 IST

₹54 crore collected in Madurai till date this fiscal

Tax collection in Madurai Corporation has risen in the past couple of weeks after a lull during the initial months of the financial year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official from the revenue wing of the Corporation said around ₹54 crore had been collected as taxes till date in this financial year. “This also includes the excess amount paid by residents in the last financial year. The excess was a result of the government scrapping the tax revision last year,” he said.

Corporation officials say since August 15, demand notices are being issued to the residents to remind them to pay their taxes for this year. “In the past few days, more residents are paying their taxes for this year. Ït is being ensured that the residents follow the personal distancing norms while they come to pay at the tax collection centres,” added the official.

The civic body has introduced a new system to ease the process of bringing vacant land under the tax ambit. The residents can either mail the civic body at mducorpvst@gmail.com or WhatsApp at 84284 25000.

Then Corporation officials will visit the residents at their doorstep, collect the documents and finish the registration process.

During the last financial year, only around 60.29% of targeted tax amount was collected by the Corporation. “Ït is usually in March when tax collection gains momentum. However, this year the collection was lower in March due to the pandemic,”said the official.