April 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

TATA Solar Power Limited, which is setting up its solar cell and solar modules manufacturing unit in the SIPCOT Industrial Promotion Centre at Gangaikondan on an outlay of ₹3,000 crore, has started the first phase of its recruitment for the upcoming green power facility.

The exercise started at Sarah Tucker College here on Saturday and over 5,000 candidates turned-up for the recruitment. The company had planned to recruit 1,536 women workers with various educational qualifications ranging from Class 10 to degree. As the recruiters did not expect such an overwhelming response from the aspirants, the recruitment will continue on Sunday (April 30) also.

After the candidates, within the age group of 18 to 30, and with educational qualification of SSLC, ITI, diploma, degree in physics, chemistry and mathematics and degree in electrical, electronics, communication and mechanical engineering registered their candidature, they had to take written test. Those who cleared the first hurdle qualified for personal interview, the final phase of the recruitment.

“After a short-term training session to be held in Bengaluru, the successful candidates will be appointed in the solar cell and solar module manufacturing facility at Gangaikondan based on their qualification,” said Amalraj, Manager, TATA Solar Power Limited.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over offer letters to 20 selected woman candidates in the presence of District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat V. S. R. Jegadish and senior executives of TATA Solar Power Limited Ajay Shetty and Anupama.

The recruiters made it clear to the candidates that the selected candidates would be appointed in the factory only in small batches and hence those who complete the training session in Bengaluru would get the call letter till next February. “So, don’t get frustrated on seeing your friend, being part of the first couple of batches, going for work while you are still waiting for the final call letter from the company,” Mr. Amalraj said.

This facility will produce 4 GW solar cell and solar modules with similar capacity to give employment to around 2,000 persons directly and indirectly with majority of them being women.