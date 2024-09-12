‘Taste Register’ introduced in Kanniyakumari schools to ensure quality of breakfast, lunch being served to students

Kanniyakumari District Collector R. Alagumeena has instructed the heads of all the schools in the district to maintain a ‘Taste Register’ to record everyday the quality of the breakfast and the lunch being served to the students.

When the Collector inspected the panchayat union primary school at Paingulam under Munsirai panchayat union on Wednesday, she had – ‘pongal’ and sambar - being served to 20 students. As the taste of the food was good, the Collector asked the teachers to ensure the taste everyday and record their and the students’ opinion about the quality of food being served to them.

“A teacher may be entrusted with the job of maintaining the ‘Taste Register’ on turn basis so that the quality of food – both breakfast and the lunch – being served in the school can be ensured. Moreover, the children should be asked to wash their hands properly before taking the breakfast and the lunch,” Ms. Alagumeena said. She had been camping at Munsirai union to inspect the ongoing development works.

Subsequently, the system of maintaining ‘Taste Register’ has been extended to all the schools in Kanniyakumari district.

When Ms. Alagumeena visited the ongoing construction of houses under ‘Kalaignar Kanavu Illam’ Scheme, she found that the supply of cement for the construction work had been erratic. She asked the Block Development Officer to ensure regular supply of cement bags to the beneficiaries. Since construction of only 23 houses is now going on against the sanctioned number of 26, the Collector asked the BDO to start the work on the remaining three houses immediately.

“As the three allottees have delayed the work for personal reasons, instruction have been given to identify new beneficiaries and start the work immediately,” she said.

She also inspected the formation of road between Vadakku Pottravilai and Palaththadi Channel under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme. When the Collector found the medicines in the first-aid box had expired, she asked the supervisor to keep the first-aid box at the site with fresh set of medicines.

