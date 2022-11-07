Tasmac workers seek action against fake media persons

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 07, 2022 17:56 IST

TASMAC employees petitioned Dindigul Collector on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of Tamil Nadu Tasmac Workers’ Association affiliated to CITU and AITUC petitioned Collector S. Visakan on Monday to take action against persons who pretended to be media persons and swindled money from them.

They said that there are 160 Tasmac shops in Dindigul district, out of which 19 function in Oddanchatram. Their petition stated that it was a practice for a few men to threaten the Tasmac workers and buy alcohol for free as well as some money every day by showing a fake identity card.

The petitioners alleged that over 40 men were engaged in similar activities in Tasmac shops located in Oddanchatram taluk. They also submitted a list of 10 persons with their name, phone number and the media they claimed to work for and demanded the district administration to take necessary action against them.

A. John Peter of Yagappanpatti in Dindigul Taluk (east) petitioned the Collector to take action against the village headman V. Sesuraj and the village accountant G. Vimal who are allegedly engaged in money swindling activities.

Mr. Peter, the village manager, said that he was responsible for collecting funds from the villagers for the construction of a church in the area. But he alleged that the headman had collected around ₹1,00,000 from many villagers without giving proper receipts unlike him.

“When asked about it, the headman had brought hooligans and threatened to kill the villagers who had damaged 17 CCTV cameras fixed in their village,” alleged Mr. John and sought the intervention of the district administration for the safety of the villagers.

