TASMAC workers on flash strike

DINDIGUL
Employees affiliated to various trade unions working in the TASMAC outlets resorted to a flash strike and as a result, liquor shops remained closed for about two hours on Tuesday.
About 70% of the outlets in the district, particularly in Oddanchatram, Palani and Dindigul city limits, were shut until noon. The employees, shouting slogans against the State government, demanded implementation of their 14-point charter of demands.
Speaking to reporters, the employees’ representative Karuppiah from Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam said that regularisation of employees, compensation of ₹ 50 lakh to the staff who had died due to COVID-19 virus, jobs on humanitarian grounds and adequate security and insurance cover to the employees carrying cash for remittances in banks should be implemented.
As the appeals made in the past had not fetched any desired results, the employees had decided to shut down the outlets. As the news spread, senior officials from the TASMAC and revenue departments intervened, following which the employees opened the shops past noon, officials said.
