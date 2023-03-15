March 15, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - SIVAGANGA/CHENNAI

A Tasmac worker, Arjunan, who sustained grievous injuries after a petrol bomb was hurled on the liquor outlet at Pallathur in Sivaganga district on March 3, succumbed to burns at a hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced ₹10-lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and a government job to one of its members, the family accepted the body at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Arjunan, who was admitted with serious burn injuries to a private hospital in Madurai died at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Pallathur Inspector of Police A. Sylvia Jasmine said.

The police said Arjunan, who was checking accounts after 10 p.m. at the shop suffered injuries when an unidentified person threw a bottle filled with petrol. Some cartons of liquor and cash were also destroyed in the incident. The police arrested R. Rajesh (21) on March 5 in connection with the incident.

Rajesh grew an aversion to the Tasmac shop as his father often picked quarrels with family members after consuming liquor bought from the shop.

Rajesh, who had completed an ITI course, had quarrelled with those manning the shop on several occasions, demanding its closure. “His father, an auto driver attached to a stand near the Tasmac shop, used to buy liquor from there regularly,” the Inspector said. Rajesh had already made an attempt to throw a petrol bomb at the shop.

In a statement issued in Chennai, the Chief Minister said Tasmac had extended a ₹3-lakh assistance to Arjunan’s family and borne his treatment expenses. Anguished over his demise, he had ordered the release of the amount from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and offer of a government job to one family member on compassionate grounds.