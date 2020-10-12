TASMAC worker attacked

Two youth who barged into a TASMAC shop at Kondayampatti under Alanganallur police station limits attacked the salesman with a liquor bottle, inflicting a bleeding injury on his head on Sunday evening.

The police said A. Shanmugavel (50) of Alanganallur was on duty at the shop when M. Pradeep and R. Manish of A. Pudupatti came to the shop. Since, the grille gate was not locked, they barged into the shop and picked a quarrel with Mr. Shanmugavel. Suddenly, they attacked him with a liquor bottle and fled away. The victim has been admitted to Vadipatti Government Hospital.

The police said the duo, customers at the shop, had good acquaintance with the salesman. The police have booked them for abusing, criminal intimidation, preventing the salesman from discharging his duty and attempt to murder.

Youth robbed

In an unrelated incident, Alanganallur police have booked two youth, who robbed R. Nitheshkumar (19) of his mobile phone at Pannaikudi on Sunday evening.

The police said when the victim was walking on the road, the duo – P. Akash (19) of Sundarajanpatti and S. Satish – relieved him of his mobile phone.

As the victim raised an alarm, local people surrounded the duo and caught Akash. They handed him over to the police.