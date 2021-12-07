Tasmac worker assaulted, thumb chopped off

Madurai

A Tasmac employee lost a thumb and sustained cut injuries on his head after three armed men attacked him at Nagari on Monday night.

The police said when O. Pandi, 47, of Palangantham, who is the salesman in the Tasmac shop at Chithalangudi, along with his colleague, M. Anbu Dharmalingam, 42, was coming out of the shop after closing it at around 10.30 p.m., three masked men attacked Mr. Pandi with sharp weapons.

After threatening him with dire consequences, they fled the scene. Police said the accused did not attempt to rob the two workers and also did not harm the other person.

Mr. Pandi said he could not identify the attackers. Sholavandan police are on the lookout for the perpetrators of the crime.

In an unrelated incident, Karuppayoorani police arrested M. Dharma, 23, and R. Malairajan, 27, of Andarkottaram, for robbing a mini-bus conductor on Karuppayoorani Road on Sunday night.

The police said the duo, along with two others, waylaid the bus while it was proceeding to Karuppayoorani from Andarkottaram at around 11 a.m.

They snatched ₹ 930 from the conductor, S. Loganathan, at knifepoint. Based on his complaint, the police arrested the duo.

In another case, the police arrested A. Surya Prakash, 21, and B. Vignesh, 25, of Peraiyur on the charge of robbing a 17-year-old girl of her mobile phone at Peraiyur on Monday night.