April 28, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MADURAI

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has announced that all Tasmac outlets and attached bars, including Foreign Liquor (FL)-1/2/3, FL3A, FL3AA and FL 11 categories, and bars in clubs and star hotels will be shut down across Madurai district on May 1 in view of May Day. The Collector has warned that strict action will be taken against violators.