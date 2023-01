January 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

District Collector S. Visakan has announced dry days for TASMAC shops and Foreign Liqour (FL)-1/2/3 and FL 3A, FL3AA and FL 11 bars on January 16 and 26, in a press release here on Wednesday.

According to the release, the TASMAC outlets will be closed on January 16 on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day as well as on January 26 in view of Republic Day.

The Collector has warned that strict action would be taken against violators.