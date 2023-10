October 26, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

All Tasmac outlets and attached bars and bars in clubs and hotels across Madurai district will remain closed on October 27, October 29 and October 30 on account of Marudhu Pandiyar brothers guru puja and Thevar Jayanthi. The outlets would be closed in order to maintain law and order, said the district administration.

