Madurai

TASMAC shop supervisor assaulted

M. Ravi, 46, the supervisor of a TASMAC shop at Solaiazhagupuram has complained that the bar owner, T. Ravi, 44, of Villapuram assaulted him after he refused to pay money to him.

Jaihindpuram police have arrested the bar owner and two others for assault and preventing the government servant from discharging his duty. The police have also booked the supervisor in a counter case lodged by the bar owner.

