Tasmac employees stage protest seeking regularisation of service

June 20, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

Members of Tasmac Employees Association affiliated to CITU have demanded regularisation of their service and provide them time-scale pay.

They staged a protest here on Tuesday. It was led by its State deputy general secretary Murugan. District secretary R. Deivaraj and secretary R. Lenin took part in the protest. They also sought ESI medical benefits for the Tasmac employees.

Besides, the liquor outlets should be provided computer-generated billing machines and other basic facilities. There must be a proper transfer policy in place, they said.