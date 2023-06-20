HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tasmac employees stage protest seeking regularisation of service

June 20, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of TASMAC Employees Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of TASMAC Employees Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Members of Tasmac Employees Association affiliated to CITU have demanded regularisation of their service and provide them time-scale pay.

They staged a protest here on Tuesday. It was led by its State deputy general secretary Murugan. District secretary R. Deivaraj and secretary R. Lenin took part in the protest. They also sought ESI medical benefits for the Tasmac employees.

Besides, the liquor outlets should be provided computer-generated billing machines and other basic facilities. There must be a proper transfer policy in place, they said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.