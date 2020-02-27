TASMAC employees seek regularisation of job

27 February 2020 22:25 IST

MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Government TASMAC Employees Union staged a demonstration here on Thursday, demanding regularisation of their service.

The protesters, led by Union State general secretary R. Gopinath, said that the employees were working for a consolidated pay for the past 17 years. They also demanded that the practice of District Managers undertaking inspection of units in other districts must be stopped. “This has resulted in corruption and harassment of employees,” said Mr. Gopinath.

“In Chennai, banks deploy vehicles every day to collect money from TASMAC units. This practice has to be followed in other districts too to ensure the safety of the employees,” he said.

The protesters also said that they wanted a transparent system that would be free from corruption.