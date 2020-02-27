Madurai

TASMAC employees seek regularisation of job

MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Government TASMAC Employees Union staged a demonstration here on Thursday, demanding regularisation of their service.

The protesters, led by Union State general secretary R. Gopinath, said that the employees were working for a consolidated pay for the past 17 years. They also demanded that the practice of District Managers undertaking inspection of units in other districts must be stopped. “This has resulted in corruption and harassment of employees,” said Mr. Gopinath.

“In Chennai, banks deploy vehicles every day to collect money from TASMAC units. This practice has to be followed in other districts too to ensure the safety of the employees,” he said.

The protesters also said that they wanted a transparent system that would be free from corruption.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 10:26:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tasmac-employees-seek-regularisation-of-job-madurai/article30935532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY