TASMAC employees seek regularisation of job

MADURAI
Members of Tamil Nadu Government TASMAC Employees Union staged a demonstration here on Thursday, demanding regularisation of their service.
The protesters, led by Union State general secretary R. Gopinath, said that the employees were working for a consolidated pay for the past 17 years. They also demanded that the practice of District Managers undertaking inspection of units in other districts must be stopped. “This has resulted in corruption and harassment of employees,” said Mr. Gopinath.
“In Chennai, banks deploy vehicles every day to collect money from TASMAC units. This practice has to be followed in other districts too to ensure the safety of the employees,” he said.
The protesters also said that they wanted a transparent system that would be free from corruption.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.