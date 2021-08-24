TASMAC employees allege partiality in transfers

Madurai

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Tasmac Employees Union (TNGTEU) staged a protest in front of the Regional Manager’s office in Anna Nagar, demanding their higher officials to be impartial when it comes to transferring employees.

Tasmac employees from the Madurai region, who belonged to Madurai, Dindigul, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, took part in the protest.

The union’s state deputy president M. Maragatha Lingam said, “There are about 1,200 employees under the union, in the region. In the past one to two years, some of the employees who worked at Tasmac outlets were transferred to work for godowns, as a form of punishment for involvement in selling bottles at a price higher than the MRP. The punishment period for this is usually only three months, but, at present, so many of them are still working in the godowns and have not been assigned back to duty in outlets.”

They alleged that some punished employees, by bribing and using recommendations, have managed to get transferred to outlets.

“Some employees are stuck in the godown jobs for 1-2 years while some others are back at the outlets in no time, he said. We want all employees who have completed 3 months at the godown to be put back to duty at the outlets,” he said.