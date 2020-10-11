Target to get 6.56 tonnes of vegetable seeds on 17.85 ha

Madurai

11 October 2020 21:19 IST

For the first time, the Horticulture department is providing various subsidies to motivate farmers to produce vegetable seeds.

According to a press release from the department, Madurai district has a target to cover 17.85 hectares to produce 6.56 tonnes of ‘truthful label seeds’ of various vegetables. An official said this initiative had been taken to promote entrepreneurship in seed production.

The main aim was to ensure that sufficient quantities of vegetables were produced to cater to the growing population. “To achieve this, there is a need to produce more certified vegetable seeds. But, presently farmers are dependent on private companies for seeds. Hence, this scheme was formulated by the State government to encourage more farmers to produce seeds,” the official said.

In Madurai, ‘truthful label seed’ production is promoted for cow pea, onion, drumstick, cluster bean, bitter gourd, snake gourd, pumpkin and leafy vegetables.

Farmers with irrigation facilities to cultivate vegetables can apply for the scheme. They will get a 30% subsidy for a maximum of ₹1,200 for integrated nutrient management and integrated pesticide management. A 50% subsidy will be given for construction of ‘pack house’ for up to ₹2 lakh. A 50% subsidy will be given for setting up shade nets.

“After harvest, the farmers can sell the seeds to either private companies or to the Horticulture department,” the official said.