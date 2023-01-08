HamberMenu
TARATDAC to hold Statewide protests over delay in release of monthly grants

January 08, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau
TARATDAC members during the State committee meeting held in Palani on Sunday.

TARATDAC members during the State committee meeting held in Palani on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Sunday resolved to stage a Statewide protest at the end of January demanding immediate release of monthly grant to beneficiaries.

It was one among the resolutions passed during the State committee meeting held in Palani.

The members would stage a protest on January 24 in front of the district Collectorates and Revenue Divisional Offices demanding the release the monthly grant of ₹2,000 by the Department of Differently Abled Welfare to more than 10,000 differently-abled people, who have recently registered themselves.

“They have been waiting for more than a year, which is unfair since their livelihood is greatly affected,” noted T. Wilson, TARATDAC’s state president.

Further, he noted that their demands included that the State absorb them into the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and to not purposefully neglect applications from differently-abled persons willing to join the Scheme as well as for the Union government to create a national fund for the welfare of differently-abled.

Its general secretary B. Jansirani, Dindigul district secretary S. Bhagat Singh and other office-bearers were present.

