TARATDAC members press for demands on World Deaf Day

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha on the occasion of the World Deaf Day here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition which had five requests focused on the welfare of the hearing-impaired people in terms of their employment, judicial rights, general rights and educational rights, said A. Balamurugan, district secretary.

While a 4% reservation in government jobs was provided to the differently abled people, an additional 1% reservation should be provided to the hearing-impaired people as they were least benefitted from the reservation policy, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In some of important public offices like collector office, police station, post office, banks and others a sign language instructor should be appointed for easy communication with the officers,” he added.

Without a communicator, the hearing-impaired people in fear of repercussions from the officials for ‘wasting’ their time hesitate to reach out for their needs and troubles, he noted.

Mr. Balamurugan added that similar to emergency calls like 100, hearing impaired people to complain their grievances to the police during times of emergency should be provided with a WhatsApp number with video calling facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As reaching out to the police during times of urgency through calls or text for these people is impossible, this would bring a relief for them in terms of accessing police,” he said.

As government hearing-impaired schools were run only in 10 districts – Dharmapuri, Thanjavur, Salem, Erode, The Nilgiris, Virudhunagar, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Tambaram and Pudukottai, they demanded government-run hearing impaired schools in all districts.

As only private hearing-impaired schools were run in many districts, parents could not afford to admit their children for education, they said.

While there was a rule that complaints registered by the hearing-impaired people be registered under provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in many places their complaints were booked under normal sections, which would lead to diluting their rights, Mr. Balamurugan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.