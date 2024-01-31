TARATDAC members block Madurai Collectorate road; demand release of assistance for differently-abled persons

January 31, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Madurai

More than 500 members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a sit-in protest blocking the Collectorate road in Madurai on Wednesday.

The protesters demanded release of the monthly assistance for the differently- abled people which has not been given since May 2023. As most of the people are dependent on the assistance amount, not receiving it for many months disrupt their daily life, they said.

The people individually and through the associations have represented multiple times to their respective taluk office and even to the District Collector, but no actions have been taken to resolve the issue, the protesters said.

“Without the monthly assistance amount, differently-abled people who are bed-ridden and without any support from the family, are suffering to even buy their tablets,” said, S. Namburajan, All-India executive chairman of National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD).

Owing to their disability, many were unable to perform their daily chores, leave alone working and earning money. “In such a situation, they are completely dependent on the money which is provided as a monthly assistance to the people,” he added.

“Though the amount given is very less, it helps them survive”, said Mr. Namburajan.

“₹1,500 given by the revenue department to those who have 60% disability and ₹2,000 given by the differently-abled welfare department to severely (70%) affected people are not given to people for more than a year,” said A. Balamurugan, district secretary.

The assistance amount not only gives them support but also gives them an assurance that they could manage their life without anyone’s support, but now the situation has gone bad, he added.

In addition to this, they condemned the district administration for not allocating lands to the eligible people, as per Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary’s order, despite submitting applications more than five times in a year.

“They mindlessly reply that they have lost the applications which is in no way acceptable,” they said.

For more than six hours, no officials from the district administration showed up for talks. Instead, the officials through the police personnel asked them to come on a different day.