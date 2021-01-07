151 villages to get drinking water connections

RAMANATHAPURAM

07 January 2021 21:54 IST

The district has proposed to install drinking water tap connections in 151 villages (coming under 51 panchayats in eight panchayat unions) under the Jal Jeevan Mission, said Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Tiruppulani, Mandapam, Kamudi, Paramakudi, Bogalur, Nainarkoil, R S Mangalam and Ramanathapuram panchayat unions were identified for the Central government project. The objective was to provide potable water to the habitations by identifying sources and storing them in overhead tanks for distribution.

The project, which would cost about ₹ 33 crore, was going on with some delays due to the pandemic. However, he directed officials to ensure that the time table was rescheduled and more workers were deployed so that the work could be completed in time.

He checked some dwellings at Kalimankundu panchayat where tap connection was given. He also checked water source available in the area and inspected construction of an overhead tank.

Assistant Director (Panchayat) V Kesavanathan said that 1,061 dwellings were identified with a population of 4,704 for tap water connection in Kalimankundu Panchayat. Nine overhead tanks were being constructed for this purpose and seven among them would have 30,000 litre capacity and the rest two would have 60,000 litre capacity.

The Collector interacted with some villagers and appealed to them to preserve drinking water when the project gets completed and becomes functional. Residents thanked officials for giving them drinking water at their doorsteps.