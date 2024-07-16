GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tanker with 40,000 litres of biodiesel detained

Published - July 16, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have detained a tanker with 40,000 litres of biodiesel that was being carried without proper permit.

A police team which was patrolling near Keezha Eral on Thoothukudi – Madurai National Highway on Monday night intercepted an oil tanker registered in Andhra Pradesh. When the police personnel checked the tanker and questioned the driver, they found that biodiesel was being transported without proper permit.

Subsequently, the police detained the tanker and driver Ram Bhahadur of Uttar Pradesh and cleaner Ayyanar of Pudur in Thoothukudi district.

The tanker and the duo were handed over to Civil Supplies CID police for interrogation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.