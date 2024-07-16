Tanker with 40,000 litres of biodiesel detained

Police have detained a tanker with 40,000 litres of biodiesel that was being carried without proper permit.

A police team which was patrolling near Keezha Eral on Thoothukudi – Madurai National Highway on Monday night intercepted an oil tanker registered in Andhra Pradesh. When the police personnel checked the tanker and questioned the driver, they found that biodiesel was being transported without proper permit.

Subsequently, the police detained the tanker and driver Ram Bhahadur of Uttar Pradesh and cleaner Ayyanar of Pudur in Thoothukudi district.

The tanker and the duo were handed over to Civil Supplies CID police for interrogation.