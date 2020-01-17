Tank overflows; farmers thank Collector

TIRUNELVELI

When Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish recently went to inspect the overflow structure of Manur Periyakulam, one of the biggest irrigation tanks of the district getting water from Chittar river, a group of women accorded her traditional welcomewith ‘aarathi’.

Most of the irrigation tanks, including Manur Periyakulam, getting water from Chittar river, used to remain dry owing to badly damaged bunds, encroachments, waste and debris dumped along the river.

Farmers getting water from Chittar river, especially those having lands beyond Paavoorchathram, cannot start farming operations between June and September.

For the first time, Ms. Shilpa initiated removal of weeds and waste dumped along the river, flowing for about 86 km from Courtallam to join the Tamirabharani beyond Gangaikondan.

The district administration joined hands with Anna University in the exercise with the support of a few organisations and individuals. A team, led by G. Sakthinathan, Deputy Director of Anna University Constituent Colleges, Chennai, started the exercise from Courtallam on May 29, 2019. Desilting and cleaning of the river were completed for about 6 km at a cost of ₹3 lakh. “After witnessing the progress in the work, a few sponsors came forward to share the cost. With the help of sponsors and the farmers, the entire water course could be covered,” Dr. Sakthinathan says.

Ms. Shilpa negotiated with encroachers, who agreed to remove illegal structures.She repeatedly visited the spots where the work was going on and also the areas like Veerakeralampudhur, the starting point of the 33-km-long Manur channel taking water to Periyakulam.

As a result, Manur Periyakulam, with an expanse of 1,120 acres, is overflowing now to provide succour to over 4,000 acres in 30 villages under Manur, Madhavakurichi, Mavadi and Ettankulam village panchayats.

Whenever the tank overflows, farmers cultivate ‘pisanam’ and ‘advance kar’ crops. All wells in the region are also brimming with water.

.