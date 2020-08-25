Pay relief, Tangedco told

25 August 2020 22:07 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to pay compensation to the family of a girl who in 2014 had sustained injuries after coming in contact with a livewire that was lying on the ground.

The father of the girl, Mohamed Ashok, in his petition filed in 2017 said that his wife had visited her mother in Tallakulam and had taken their daughter along with her. While playing outside the house his daughter sustained serious injury after coming in contact with a livewire, he said.

He said that his wife and a relative who went to the rescue of the girl also sustained injuries as a result. Blaming the Tangedco for the negligent act of its employees in leaving the wire on the ground, the petitioner sought appropriate compensation from the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed Tangedco to pay a total compensation of Rs 2.25 lakh to the family of the girl.