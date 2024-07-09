ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco workers protest demanding to fill existing vacancies

Updated - July 09, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 10:23 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees ) stage a protest in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees, affiliated to the CITU, staged a sit-in protest in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday demanding to fill up the existing vacancies in the electricity board in the State. 

The protesters said, due to the existing vacancies, the workload was burdened on the workers, which in the long run has a danger of affecting the quality of work.  

They demanded to provide them with the family welfare fund of ₹5 lakh, which was now extended only to the government employees. Moreover, they asked to pass a Government Order directing to provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of Tangedco workers who die in accidents.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, they demanded work permanency for workers who had worked for more than 10 years on a contract basis. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US