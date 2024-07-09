Tangedco workers protest demanding to fill existing vacancies

Members of the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees, affiliated to the CITU, staged a sit-in protest in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday demanding to fill up the existing vacancies in the electricity board in the State.

The protesters said, due to the existing vacancies, the workload was burdened on the workers, which in the long run has a danger of affecting the quality of work.

They demanded to provide them with the family welfare fund of ₹5 lakh, which was now extended only to the government employees. Moreover, they asked to pass a Government Order directing to provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of Tangedco workers who die in accidents.

Further, they demanded work permanency for workers who had worked for more than 10 years on a contract basis.