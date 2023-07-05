Tangedco workers avoid untoward incident in Dindigul

July 05, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Snapping of power supply in Mengles Road area in the city by alert Tangedco workers averted an untoward incident as an electric pole started dangling after it was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sources said the iron electric pole was dangling with the strength of the overhead cables after the vehicle hit it. When local people alerted Tangedco authorities to the accident, the workers immediately switched off power supply to the area.

Traffic was diverted at the busy junction and the Tangedco workers replaced the pole.