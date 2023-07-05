HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco workers avoid untoward incident in Dindigul

July 05, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
The electric post which was damaged by an unidentified vehicle on Mengles Road in Dindigul in the early hours of Wednesday.

The electric post which was damaged by an unidentified vehicle on Mengles Road in Dindigul in the early hours of Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Snapping of power supply in Mengles Road area in the city by alert Tangedco workers averted an untoward incident as an electric pole started dangling after it was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sources said the iron electric pole was dangling with the strength of the overhead cables after the vehicle hit it. When local people alerted Tangedco authorities to the accident, the workers immediately switched off power supply to the area.

Traffic was diverted at the busy junction and the Tangedco workers replaced the pole.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.