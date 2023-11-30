Tangedco worker killed as electric pole falls from crane

November 30, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MADURAI

An electric pole that was being carried by a crane fell on a Tangedco worker engaged in erection work in Villapuram here, and the worker, who was seriously injured, died at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursday.

Police said around seven Tangedco workers were replacing worn-out electric poles in the Flower Market area near TNHB Colony in Villapuram. When a pole was being lifted by the crane, it fell down, inflicting serious injuries on the worker, C. Muthukumar, 34, of Avaniapuram. A house in the vicinity also suffered damage when the pole fell down.

Muthukumar who was admitted to the GRH died within a short time.

Avaniapuram police have registered a case. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Muthukumar is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Further investigation is on.

