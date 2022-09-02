Tangedco to give ₹10-lakh compensation, bear treatment cost of boy for 15 years

The boy suffered burn injuries when a transformer exploded

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to a boy who suffered serious burn injuries after a transformer located close to his house exploded. The court also directed the power utility to bear the cost of his treatment and medicines for the next 15 years.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the mother of Savari Anto Nishanth of Tirunelveli district, who suffered severe burn injuries due to electrocution in 2018. He was standing within the compound wall when the transformer exploded, inflicting severe burns on his entire body, except face.

Doctors certified that the boy was suffering from 50% functional disability. However, in the counter affidavit submitted in the court, Tangedco said the transformer was maintained periodically and the snapping of the conductor was due to wear and tear.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that there was nothing on record to show that the boy invited the occurrence. He had suffered disfiguration on the entire body, except the face, and one could very well imagine the trauma. The boy was entitled to a compensation of ₹10 lakh.

The judge said the boy obviously would have to take periodical treatment. He could get treatment, which he might require, in any of Tangedco’s network of hospitals. The cost of treatment and medicines would have to be borne only by Tangedco for the next 15 years, the judge said.