Tangedco temporary worker dies of electric shock

August 13, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kariyapatti

A 31-year-old worker, M. Muthiah of Allalaperi, was electrocuted while working on an electric post at Siththumoondraippu in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Police said the deceased was working as a temporary worker for Tangedco.

Muthiah’s mother Selvi, in her complaint, said her son received a phone call from Tangedco office at Kariyapatti about power cut at Kizhavaneri and asked him to set right the fuse at Siththumoondradippu. However, after an hour, she received information that her son had died due to electric shock.

