HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco temporary worker dies of electric shock

August 13, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kariyapatti

Sundar S 5988

A 31-year-old worker, M. Muthiah of Allalaperi, was electrocuted while working on an electric post at Siththumoondraippu in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Police said the deceased was working as a temporary worker for Tangedco.

Muthiah’s mother Selvi, in her complaint, said her son received a phone call from Tangedco office at Kariyapatti about power cut at Kizhavaneri and asked him to set right the fuse at Siththumoondradippu. However, after an hour, she received information that her son had died due to electric shock.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.