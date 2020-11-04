Tangedco staff oppose private players’ entry

MADURAI

04 November 2020 22:49 IST

They say power distribution may slowly go to private companies

Employees and engineers of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) staged a demonstration here on Wednesday, pressing for their various demands.

As a part of the State-wide stir, the employees affiliated to various unions, abstained from work by availing themselves of Casual Leave. They said instead of redressing their grievances, Tangedco management had taken unilateral decisions such as privatising the upkeep of some substations in the State.

This was an anti-employees move by Tangedco, and over a period of time, power distribution might slowly go to private companies. Then, the economically weaker sections might not get free power, the protesters said.

The employees were working despite several odds, and Tangedco management, instead of redressing their grievances, had taken a diametrically opposite view. This had come as a big blow to the employees, they said.

When the employees’ unions were pressing for filling up of the 40,000 odd vacancies in Tangedco, the management did not seem to be listening to their concerns. There were unconfirmed reports that more and more private players would be entering the field of electricity distribution. The unions would not permit it at any cost, the protesters said.

The demonstration was presided over by S.S. Tamilselvam and T. Arivalagan. R.B.R. Rajkumar, R. Suresh Kumar, R. Prabu Irulandi and K. Ganapathi participated.