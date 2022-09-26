Tangedco staff begin wait-in protest in Tirunelveli

Tangedco employees staging a sit-in protest at Thyagaraja Nagar in Palayamkottai on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Functioning of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was almost paralysed on Monday as the employees, pressing for a charter of demands, commenced their wait-in protest on the premises of the Superintending Engineer’s Office at Thiyagaraja Nagar here on Monday.

The protesting employees said 56,000-odd vacancies should be filled in Tangedco. If the government was facing a financial crisis, it could appoint lower level staff in adequate strength and wait till the financial situation improved for appointing officers.

The State government, which was pursuing privatisation policy, should give up its decision to privatise North Chennai Thermal Power Station Unit 3. Since new substations were being commissioned in a phased manner to improve the quality of service to the public, the government should fill the posts in substations.

The protesters said most of the works had been outsourced, but contractors were deploying incompetent workers. Besides seriously affecting the quality of work, random outsourcing of workers negated the concept of social justice.

The private contractors had been given access to consumer data, which could be sold to other agencies. After the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, supply of electrical spares required for ensuring uninterrupted power supply had been reduced drastically, they said.

“The DMK government, which has already buried social justice in contradiction to its electoral promise by privatising various arms of the Department of Electricity, should look into the genuine demands of Tangedco workers. Else, the DMK, which has given fake poll promises for fetching the votes of government employees and teachers, will be taught a fitting lesson in the 2024 Parliamentary election,” said the protesters, who refused to leave the protest venue even after 7.30 p.m. as talks with Tangedco Chairman remained inconclusive.