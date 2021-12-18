TANGEDCO officials call for behavioural change among users

MADURAI

Explaining that the power tariff varied during 0-24 hours in a day, the TANGEDCO officials suggested the consumers to use electricity for filling water in the over head tank in non-peak hour as the spending reduces and also helps save use of power during peak hours, here on Saturday.

The members of the Tamil Nadu Electrical Installation Engineers Association had organised a sensitisation programme marking the Energy Conservation Day celebration.

Speaking at the event, TANGEDCO Chief Engineer S. Uma Devi said that simple aspects, which if followed by domestic consumers, may save close to two crore units of power daily in the country. While constructing dwellings, better designs of ventilation, use of quality paints and among others would help use of reduced electricity.

Instead of using electricity to fill the over head tank during peak hour, the domestic consumers may use it in the day time (non-peak hour) as it may help save in the cost, which varied from time to time during the day. By educating the children to switch off the gadgets, when not in use, the power can be saved, which means saving of money. In a nutshell, energy conservation would not only avoid unnecessary power generation, but also helps to give electricity to the next generation without interruptions, she added.

Superintending Engineer (Metro) Vennila said that with growing gadgets, majority of the people depended on electricity. Hence, there has been sharp rise in the demand. While the government has been taking all out efforts to power generation and distribution, the gap between the demand and supply could only be narrowed down. She said that the consumers should ask for themselves on where to use electricity, when to use and how much to use et al.

In Madurai city, during November-December, the power requirement is not peak. However, during February-March, it touched the peak. During the summer, the load curve usage was high between 22.00 and 23.00 hours. Night time management of power was a challenge to the officials. By propagating not to use motors to draw water during peak hours, it would save both the cost and waste of energy.

The Central government had already started use of smart meters in industrial segment. In the next five years or so, the state-of-the-art meters would be there even in domestic users, which would measure multiple components and help improve the power factor, Ms Venilla said.

Earlier, association president R Kannan welcomed. Technical sessions were addressed by experts and resource persons.