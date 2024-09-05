GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tangedco Junior Engineer attacked in Tenkasi district

Published - September 05, 2024 10:26 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A Junior Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation was attacked by an armed gang near Puliyangudi in the district on Wednesday night.

The police said Tangedco Junior Engineer Selvaraj, 47, of Rayagiri was returning home in his car on Wednesday night. When he was entering a fuel station at Rathnapuri, five persons riding motorcycles intercepted the car and attacked Selvaraj with iron rods and sickle. Mr. Selvaraj suffered grievous bleeding injuries.

 After the fuel station workers alerted the Puliyangudi police, they arrived at the spot and sent Mr. Selvaraj to the Puliyangudi Government Hospital from where he was shifted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

 Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan visited the spot along with the police who recovered two mobile phones from the scene of crime. Police suspect that the culprits might have lost their phone when they attacked Mr. Selvaraj.

The Puliyangudi police have registered a case.

Published - September 05, 2024 10:26 pm IST

