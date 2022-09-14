Tangedco JE held on graft charge near Aruppukottai

He had demanded money for shifting electric poles, say DVAC sources

Sundar S 5988 Virudhunagar
September 14, 2022 17:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A junior engineer with Tangedco, S. Pasuvanathan, 58, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a resident for shifting electric poles, near Aruppukottai on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, Karthik Raja of Kattangudi, had applied for shifting of two electric poles from his land. For processing the application and early shifting of the poles, the JE had demanded a bribe of ₹20,000.

However, later he settled for ₹10,000.

Following a complaint from Karthik Raja, the DVAC officials registered a case and laid a trap for the JE.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, when Pasuvanathan accepted the money, the DVAC sleuths, led by Additional Superintendent of Police K. Ramachandran, rounded him up and arrested him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app