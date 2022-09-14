Tangedco JE held on graft charge near Aruppukottai

He had demanded money for shifting electric poles, say DVAC sources

A junior engineer with Tangedco, S. Pasuvanathan, 58, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a resident for shifting electric poles, near Aruppukottai on Wednesday.

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, Karthik Raja of Kattangudi, had applied for shifting of two electric poles from his land. For processing the application and early shifting of the poles, the JE had demanded a bribe of ₹20,000.

However, later he settled for ₹10,000.

Following a complaint from Karthik Raja, the DVAC officials registered a case and laid a trap for the JE.

On Wednesday, when Pasuvanathan accepted the money, the DVAC sleuths, led by Additional Superintendent of Police K. Ramachandran, rounded him up and arrested him.