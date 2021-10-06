Tangedco issues advisory ahead of monsoon

Dindigul

06 October 2021 20:32 IST

Tangedco has issued a list of advisory to people to avoid electrocution-related accidents during the northeast monsoon,

In a statement, its Superintending Engineer, said that people should not touch snapped overhead electric cable lying on the ground and also the electric poles. Similarly, they should not allow their children to touch those power distribution facilities.

Instead, the people should immediately alert the nearest Tangedco office. Similarly, they should not go near transformers, power distribution boxes and other facilities.

The official also advised the people not to use television sets, and other household goods like grinder, mixers, computer and mobile phones during thunder and lightning. People should not remain close to doors and windows that are open.

People should avoid touching switches and plugs with wet hands.

Besides, the engineer has asked the people to avoid tying cattle or clothesline to the electric poles or their stay cables, the statement said.

Electrical appliances like refrigerators and grinders should be used with three-pin plugs and household goods should be properly earthed.

People should avoid locating switchboards in wet areas inside bathrooms and restrooms.

People should not take refuge near electric poles, under electric overhead lines, trees and metal fences. Water should not be used to put out fire triggered by electric short-circuit, the engineer added.