Tangedco gives tips on energy conservation at rally 

December 21, 2022 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - DINDIGUL

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) took out an awareness rally to create awareness of energy conservation in Dindigul on Tuesday as part of National Energy Conservation Week programmes. The rally was inaugurated by Executive Engineer (Dindigul North) Muthukumar. Tangedco employees also distributed awareness pamphlets to the public during the rally. It was taken out from Kamaraj bus stand, it passed via the main streets in the town and culminated near the Clock Tower. They also played tips to save power through loudspeakers such as unplugging electronic devices when not in use, maintaining the temperature of the air conditioner at 24 degrees Celsius in order to consume less energy among other power efficiency measures.

