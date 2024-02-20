ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco foreman held on graft charges in Madurai

February 20, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A foreman with Tangedco, John Kennedy, was reportedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹ 17,000 bribe, by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths in Madurai on Tuesday.

According to sources of DVAC Madurai district unit, the accused, who is the foreman in the office of Assistant Engineer, Tangedco, Vilangudi, had reportedly demanded the bribe money for making arrangements to issue temporary electricity connection for A. Britto Sahayaraj, who had proposed to construct a new house.

Based on his complaint, DVAC Inspector of Police Ramesh Prabhu registered a case and laid a trapped while the foreman allegedly received the amount in the afternoon. He was arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US