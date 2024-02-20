GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tangedco foreman held on graft charges in Madurai

February 20, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A foreman with Tangedco, John Kennedy, was reportedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹ 17,000 bribe, by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths in Madurai on Tuesday.

According to sources of DVAC Madurai district unit, the accused, who is the foreman in the office of Assistant Engineer, Tangedco, Vilangudi, had reportedly demanded the bribe money for making arrangements to issue temporary electricity connection for A. Britto Sahayaraj, who had proposed to construct a new house.

Based on his complaint, DVAC Inspector of Police Ramesh Prabhu registered a case and laid a trapped while the foreman allegedly received the amount in the afternoon. He was arrested.

