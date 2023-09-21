ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco Foreman caught while receiving bribe

September 21, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Tangedco foreman, R. Velmurugan, was caught when he reportedly demanded and accepted ₹15,000 bribe money on Thursday.

According to Vigilance and Anti- Corruption sources, the complainant, B. Chandru of Villapuram, had sought a new commercial electricity connection for a shed which he had taken on lease. However, the foreman working in the office of Assistant Engineer, Tangedco-Villapuram section, had demanded ₹15,000 as bribe. Based on his complaint, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap and caught Velmurugan red-handed while accepting the bribe.

