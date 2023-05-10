Tangedco engineer held on graft charge

May 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MADURAI

An Executive Engineer in Tangedco, S. Alagu Manimaran (55), has been arrested on the charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a farmer to give power supply to a cold storage unit.

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, farmer V. Subburaj (70) of Sivarakottai applied for a three-phase power connection to a portion of his farm land to set up a cold storage unit in March. He had rented out 25 cents of his land in Vittalpatti near Usilampatti to one Murugesan for establishing the unit.

After an inspection by the Assistant Engineer and the Assistant Executive Engineer, the application was sent to the EE for his approval. When Subburaj approached him, Alagu Manimaran reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 for clearing the application.

Following a complaint from Subburaj, Madurai district unit of the DVAC on Wednesday laid a trap for Alagu Manimaran at his office. The DVAC sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sathyaseelan and Inspector A. Ambrose Jayaraja, arrested him when he accepted the money.

Further inquiry is under way.