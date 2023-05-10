HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco engineer held on graft charge

May 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An Executive Engineer in Tangedco, S. Alagu Manimaran (55), has been arrested on the charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a farmer to give power supply to a cold storage unit.

According to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, farmer V. Subburaj (70) of Sivarakottai applied for a three-phase power connection to a portion of his farm land to set up a cold storage unit in March. He had rented out 25 cents of his land in Vittalpatti near Usilampatti to one Murugesan for establishing the unit.

After an inspection by the Assistant Engineer and the Assistant Executive Engineer, the application was sent to the EE for his approval. When Subburaj approached him, Alagu Manimaran reportedly demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 for clearing the application.

Following a complaint from Subburaj, Madurai district unit of the DVAC on Wednesday laid a trap for Alagu Manimaran at his office. The DVAC sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sathyaseelan and Inspector A. Ambrose Jayaraja, arrested him when he accepted the money.

Further inquiry is under way.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.