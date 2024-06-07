A Junior Engineer, Ozanam Johny, and a Commercial Inspector, Pandiyarajan, of Tangedco (distribution), were arrested in Melur in the district on charges of demanding and accepting ₹ 10,000 bribe money from a man for preparing estimate to issue agricultural electricity connection, on Thursday.

According to sources in Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Madurai district, Johny demanded ₹ 10,000 as advance bribe amount from R. Rajesh (27) of Sekkipatti who had sought an agricultural electricity connection for his land in Sekkipatti.

Based on a complaint from Rajesh, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap at the office of Assistant Engineer, Tangedco, (distribution) Melur.

When Rajesh tried to hand over the money, Johny directed him to give it to Pandiyarajan.

Pandiyarajan, who received the chemical-coated currencies, kept them in a drawer in the office after counting them.

The sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, M. Sathyaseelan, and Inspector of Police, Suryakala, caught them red-handed and arrested them.