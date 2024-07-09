Tangedco employees stage sit-in protest

The Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees, affiliated to the CITU, staged a sit-in protest here on Tuesday to press their demands, including filling-up of vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesting Tangedco employees said workload for each employee had increased unprecedentedly as the government was not ready to fill up thousands of vacancies. Consequently, Tangedco was outsourcing several positions in power generation, transmission, maintenance, operation and other works. Besides badly affecting the quality of service to consumers, this trend would undermine Tangedco in the long run, they said.

While filed-level work force had diminished shockingly, the administration was redeploying officers. Since mismanagement and outsourcing were the prime reasons for Tangedco’s unsatisfactory performance and losses, the government should think of filling up the vacancies to give better service to the consumers, which would increase revenue and make Tangedco healthy, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters said retirement and voluntary retirement benefits should be given to the employees on the day of superannuation. The government should issue the order for giving ₹10 lakh as compensation to those dying in harness. The family welfare fund of ₹5 lakh being given to the government employees should be extended to Tangedco workers too.

Wage settlement talks should be held with the trade unions of Tangedco and 6% pay hike should be given to those who joined the service on or before December 1, 2019.

Besides ensuring uninterrupted supply of quality materials, the government should give mobile phones or tablet computers to the workers for assessment works, they said.

P. Nagaiyan of the CITU presided over the protest held in front of the Superintending Engineer’s office at Thiyagaraja Nagar in Palayamkottai.

Similar protests were organised in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Nagercoil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.